Babar Azam becomes youngest Pakistani cricketer to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz

LAHORE – Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has been honoured with the country’s top civil award for his remarkable contributions to the country’s cricket.
At the tender age of 28, the right-handed batter becomes the youngest cricketer to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his outstanding achievements in the game.
Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman conferred the civil award on the flamboyant batter at an investiture ceremony held at the Governor House as part of Pakistan Day celebrations.
A proud moment for the nation 💚— CricWick (@CricWick) March 23, 2023
Babar Azam has been awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his remarkable services to the sport 🥇#BabarAzam𓃵 #Pakistan #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/D6bZU8xdjT
Babar, famously known as cover drive king, is currently on a break from cricket to attend the ceremony, as the cricketer will not be taking part in the series against Afghanistan. During his career, he emerged as a role model for aspiring players.
Babar contributed a lot to Pakistani cricket in a short stint of time as he led the semi-final of the T20 World Cup and the final of the ICC World T20 2022. He made his debut in international cricket in 2015 and raked a hand full of accolades in cricket history. The top player even bagged several feats at the international level.
He scored 3,696 runs with an average of 48.63 in 47 Test games, and in 95 One Day Internationals, he amassed 4,813 runs at an average of 59.41. In the shortest format, Babar holds scores of awards for his unique style.
For the unversed, former Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed previously holds the record for being the youngest to be awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, and Shahid Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, Javed Miandad have also conferred the prestigious award for their contributions.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.55
|757.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.22
|928.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.