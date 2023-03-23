Indian politician Rahul Gandhi sentenced to two years in jail for 'ridiculing' Modi

NEW DELHI – India’s top opposition politician and Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to two years in prison for allegedly passing offensive remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname.
Reports in Indian media said a local court found the 52-year-old leader guilty in the case. The court granted Gandhi bail and revoked the sentence for a month to allow him to appeal in a higher court.
The development comes after the firebrand politician was convicted by the court for comments made in 2019 about the Indian premier, whose regime is infamous for suppressing the vocals.
Rahul got the sentence a year before the upcoming general elections and the critics are linking the two developments.
The contentious ruling stemmed from an election rally in Karnataka in which a Congress leader asked Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname? Naming Narendra Modi with Nirav Modi, and Lalit Modi – a fugitive in India.
Later, a ruling party lawmaker filed a case who accused Congress leader for mocking and defaming the entire Modi community.
As BJP leaders and activists are thrilled over the ruling, the opposition party announced filing an appeal. Rahul Gandhi has not shared his thoughts but shared Mahatma Gandhi’s quote which said "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, and non-violence is the means to get it."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.55
|757.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.22
|928.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
