Abu Dhabi mandates licensing for social media influencers

Abu Dhabi has introduced a new regulatory framework requiring social media influencers to obtain licenses, signaling a pivotal development in digital governance. The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development announced this landmark law, which mandates that both individual influencers and social media marketing companies comply with stringent licensing requirements.
According to the directive, social media influencers will be required to procure a license priced at 1250 dirhams, while social media marketing entities will face a higher fee of 5000 dirhams. These measures are aimed at enhancing oversight and accountability in the rapidly growing field of influencer marketing within the emirate.
Effective from July 1, hefty penalties of up to 10,000 dirhams will be enforced on influencers found operating without the necessary license, underscoring the government's commitment to enforcing compliance. The initiative seeks to ensure that influencers engaged in promotional activities uphold legal standards and maintain transparency with their audiences.
Authorities have urged all influencers and marketing firms involved in Abu Dhabi's digital sphere to promptly initiate the licensing process to avoid legal repercussions. By formalizing these regulations, Abu Dhabi aims to foster a fair and regulated environment for digital marketing practices, safeguarding both consumer interests and industry integrity.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 21, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.
Forex Rates
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.75
|73.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.2
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.91
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.11
|40.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.62
|916.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.08
|317.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
