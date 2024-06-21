Abu Dhabi mandates licensing for social media influencers

Abu Dhabi has introduced a new regulatory framework requiring social media influencers to obtain licenses, signaling a pivotal development in digital governance. The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development announced this landmark law, which mandates that both individual influencers and social media marketing companies comply with stringent licensing requirements.

According to the directive, social media influencers will be required to procure a license priced at 1250 dirhams, while social media marketing entities will face a higher fee of 5000 dirhams. These measures are aimed at enhancing oversight and accountability in the rapidly growing field of influencer marketing within the emirate.

Effective from July 1, hefty penalties of up to 10,000 dirhams will be enforced on influencers found operating without the necessary license, underscoring the government's commitment to enforcing compliance. The initiative seeks to ensure that influencers engaged in promotional activities uphold legal standards and maintain transparency with their audiences.

Authorities have urged all influencers and marketing firms involved in Abu Dhabi's digital sphere to promptly initiate the licensing process to avoid legal repercussions. By formalizing these regulations, Abu Dhabi aims to foster a fair and regulated environment for digital marketing practices, safeguarding both consumer interests and industry integrity.