India shuts down internet, cellular service in Punjab to arrest pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh

AMRITSAR – Authorities in Indian Punjab launched a huge operation to arrest pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh while cellular and internet services remain suspended for the second day.

Chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’ remained in limelight in recent times as he openly demanded the creation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland, conducting gatherings across Punjab.

His actions however prompted Indian police to start cordon and search operations while Section 144 has been clamped across the state. To avoid protests, a huge contingent of law enforcers was deployed outside his native village, Jallupur Khaira, in Amritsar.

Singh has now been declared a fugitive by the Indian government, while scores of his supporters were been detained. Amid the operation, police parties have been conducting raids at multiple places in Jalandhar and Amritsar districts based of intelligence.

As India deprived millions of basic facilities like the internet, British Columbia Gurudwaras Council approached the Minister of Foreign Affairs, House of Commons, Ottawa, about the human rights violations.

Sikh activists in Canada and across the globe have expressed concerns as New Delhi suspended civil liberties and an imposed internet blackout.