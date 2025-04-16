Maldives imposes travel ban on Israeli passport holders

In a move reflecting strong solidarity with the Palestinian people and a firm stance against Israeli aggression, the Maldives has officially imposed a ban on the entry of Israeli citizens into the country.

According to international news agencies, the Maldivian government has prohibited individuals holding Israeli passports from entering its territory, in protest against the ongoing Israeli attacks and what many are calling genocide in Gaza.

A government statement emphasized that the decision showcases the Maldives’ unwavering support for Palestinians and its condemnation of Israel’s continued military actions in Gaza. “This action reflects our deep solidarity with the Palestinian people and our firm stance against Israeli aggression,” the statement read.

The new law also clarifies that individuals with dual citizenship may still be allowed entry into the Maldives if they travel using the passport of a country other than Israel.

The ban comes amid growing public and political pressure within the Maldives. The legislation was initially proposed in May 2024 and, following a series of amendments, was recently passed by the Maldivian parliament. President Mohamed Muizzu signed the bill into law after it received parliamentary approval.

Meanwhile, the Maldivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed speculation regarding the recognition of Israeli interests in the country, labeling such claims as unfounded.