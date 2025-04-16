Islamabad hit by intense rain and hail

A powerful spell of heavy rain and a severe hailstorm struck Islamabad on Wednesday, causing widespread disruption and damage across the city. The hailstorm, described by locals as unusually intense, shattered the windows of several vehicles parked along the roadsides, while rainwater inundated low-lying areas, severely affecting traffic flow.

Reports from various sectors, including G-10, F-8, and I-9, indicate that large hailstones fell during the storm, creating panic and leading to property damage. The relentless downpour overwhelmed the city’s drainage system, resulting in water accumulation on major roads and in residential areas.

With more rainfall expected in the coming hours, the district administration has issued a weather alert and instructed all relevant departments to stay on high alert.