Anoushey Ashraf begins wedding celebrations in Istanbul

Pakistani TV host, actress, VJ, and social activist Anoushey Ashraf has officially kicked off her wedding festivities in the stunning city of Istanbul, Turkey.

Known for her charismatic presence and progressive voice, Anoushey first made her mark in 2002 as a VJ on MTV Pakistan. She quickly became a youth icon, celebrated for her vibrant style, eloquence, and thoughtful commentary. Over the years, she expanded her portfolio to include hosting a variety of live shows, musical events, and talk shows, including the popular Live with Anoushey.

While she has only occasionally ventured into acting, her performances in drama serials have been met with critical acclaim. Beyond the entertainment world, Anoushey is also known for her advocacy on social issues, often speaking out on women’s rights, mental health awareness, freedom of expression, and equality.

Anoushey announced her nikah (Islamic marriage ceremony) on June 30 last year via Instagram, sharing serene images of her signing the marriage documents dressed in a white outfit with a soft yellow dupatta. The ceremony was unique—held online with her husband, Shahab Raza Mirza, present via video call.

Now, months after the virtual nikah, the couple has begun their official wedding celebrations in Istanbul. A welcome party marked the beginning of the events, attended by close friends and several prominent Pakistani celebrities.

Anoushey looked radiant in a pink gown paired with a fur jacket, while Shahab opted for a stylish ensemble featuring a printed shirt, trousers, and a navy coat. The celebration, organized in collaboration with industry friends, included appearances from well-known names like Zhalay Sarhadi, Ayesha Omar, designers Nomi Ansari, Deepak Perwani, and others.