Iqra Aziz cheers as Khuda aur Muhabbat hits 9.7 ratings on IMDB

Khuda Aur Mohabbat has cemented its claim as the first-ever Pakistani serial to smash YouTube’s top trends as the audiences are loving it with a burning passion.

Offering a spectacular preview into the serial’s scintillating background score and immaculate direction, with a storyline that seems to be a perfect blend of thrill and romance.

Iqra Aziz being the leading lady of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 has penned a gratitude note she thanks the massive fan following for making the drama hit 9.7 ratings on IMDB.

"First of all thankyou so much for the love and appreciation you All♥️ #khudaaurmohabbat3 got 9.7 Rating on IMDb with just 06 Episodes on air? #alhamdulillah I want to share this moment with a special team member of #khudaaurmohabbat3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN???????? (@iiqraaziz)

Further, the 23-year-old wrote, "You all know the finest producers @abdullah.kadwani @asadaqureshi, one of Pakistan's critically acclaimed writers @hashimnadeemkhan and the man behind the camera @wajahathussain.syed but no one knows about the man who holds the camera. Thankyou @saqlainraza2427 for shooting this beautiful masterpiece????????"

An unconventional take on love, passion and religion Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3's teasers and OST have wrecked a storm in the Pakistani audience. Written by ace dramatist Hashim Nadeem and directed by Wajahat Hussain, the third instalment of this loved franchise is going to be bigger and better.

An ensemble cast including Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz, Junaid Khan, Tooba Siddiqui, Sunita Marshall and Mehar Bano, Rubina Ashraf, Hina Bayat, Usman Peerzada, Javed Sheikh, Seemi Pasha, Asma Abbas, Waseem Abbas amongst many others, the drama's cinematography to direction and production, everything is top-notch.