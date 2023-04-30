Jahnvi Kapoor sets internet on fire with pictures from new photo shoot

Like mother, like daughter! B-Town's iconic late actress Sridevi's eternal legacy is being carried by her diva daughter Janhvi Kapoor and the internet is obsessed. The young actress came through and stole hearts with her booming acting career and stunning photo shoots.

Most recently, the Dhadak actress set the internet ablaze with a carousel of her pictures for the New York-based designer Marc Bouwer.

The oh-so-glamorous look by Priyanka Kapadia Badani showed Kapoor diva's modus operandi to raise the oomph bar. The exquisitely sexy green-colored gown with a turtleneck, straps, multiple cut-outs and an elongated trail had the netizens falling head over heels for the Good Luck Jerry star.

The immaculate look had a little sparkle with rings from Raf Fine Jewelry and Prakshi Fine Jewelry, and a pair of Christian Louboutin embellished Pigalle Follies Strass 120 pointed-toe pumps of rusted gold hue. For her makeup and hairdo, the 26-year-old actress opted for a nude pink lip.

Kapoor attended the GQ Most Influential Young Indian Awards show in Bouwer's stunning dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Social media users flocked to the comments section to praise the young starlet's looks.

Up-and-coming actress Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, poured in love for the Mili star.

Designer Marc Bouwer also commented, "Exactly how this dress should look! You are gorgeous in it!!"

Debuting with Dhadak and Ghost Stories, Kapoor will next be seen in Bawaal, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and NTR30.