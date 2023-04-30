Search

Lifestyle

Jahnvi Kapoor sets internet on fire with pictures from new photo shoot

Noor Fatima 10:25 PM | 30 Apr, 2023
Jahnvi Kapoor sets internet on fire with pictures from new photo shoot
Source: Janhvi Kapoor (Instagram)

Like mother, like daughter! B-Town's iconic late actress Sridevi's eternal legacy is being carried by her diva daughter Janhvi Kapoor and the internet is obsessed. The young actress came through and stole hearts with her booming acting career and stunning photo shoots. 

Most recently, the Dhadak actress set the internet ablaze with a carousel of her pictures for the New York-based designer Marc Bouwer. 

The oh-so-glamorous look by Priyanka Kapadia Badani showed Kapoor diva's modus operandi to raise the oomph bar. The exquisitely sexy green-colored gown with a turtleneck, straps, multiple cut-outs and an elongated trail had the netizens falling head over heels for the Good Luck Jerry star.

The immaculate look had a little sparkle with rings from Raf Fine Jewelry and Prakshi Fine Jewelry, and a pair of Christian Louboutin embellished Pigalle Follies Strass 120 pointed-toe pumps of rusted gold hue. For her makeup and hairdo, the 26-year-old actress opted for a nude pink lip. 

Kapoor attended the GQ Most Influential Young Indian Awards show in Bouwer's stunning dress.

Social media users flocked to the comments section to praise the young starlet's looks.

Up-and-coming actress Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, poured in love for the Mili star.

Designer Marc Bouwer also commented, "Exactly how this dress should look! You are gorgeous in it!!" 

Debuting with Dhadak and Ghost Stories, Kapoor will next be seen in Bawaal, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and NTR30.

Watch: Jhanvi Kapoor 'ignores' Shehnaaz Gill at event

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor and Tom Cruise to perform at King Charles' coronation ceremony

11:25 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill shine in new collaborative single ‘Left Right’

07:10 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Fatima Bhutto’s wedding pictures surface online

12:39 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Salman Khan and Sania Mirza's son spotted taking pictures

09:55 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas takes the internet by storm with her powerful vocals

09:31 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Wahaj Ali wins hearts with adorable family pictures

10:14 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Jahnvi Kapoor sets internet on fire with pictures from new photo shoot

10:25 PM | 30 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 30, 2023

08:35 AM | 30 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 30, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.5
Euro EUR 316.5 319.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.73 42.13
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.83
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 April, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,506 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,207.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: