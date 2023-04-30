Six plants that will keep mosquitoes away from your home

Mosquitoes are a nuisance and that's a fact! What's more vexing is that you can't get rid of the insect without using chemicals, but why compromise your health when you can naturally keep them at bay with certain plants? These plants will add more to your garden's beauty and protect you from annoying insects.
If you keep these six plants at your place, mosquitoes will be naturally repelled.
Lavender
If the lavender plant is planted in the house, you can be protected from mosquitoes. The plant's specific smell keeps mosquitoes away. Interestingly, if you apply drops of lavender oil on your hands and go outside, mosquitoes will not bite you there either.
Catnip
It is said that the catnip plant is an irritant for bad mosquitoes. The plant produces a compound called nepetalactone that is better than any expensive mosquito repellent. It also prevents other insects from entering the house.
Holy Basil (Tulsi)
The beautiful basil plant is a natural mosquito repellent as the flying killers cannot stand its distinctive aroma. Tulsi is easy to grow, you can break its leaves and rub it on your skin, it will keep mosquitoes away and protect you from many diseases.
Marigold
The beautiful marigold plant is also excellent for repelling mosquitoes. While its smell is pleasant to humans, it is unpleasant to mosquitoes.
Citronella
This plant also helps to keep mosquitoes away from home or any place. Its oil is used in many insecticides and sprays.
Lemon Balm
Mosquitoes do not like the lemony smell of lemon balm leaves, which is why mosquitoes stay away from areas where these plants are planted.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 30, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.5
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,506 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,207.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
