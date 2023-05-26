Kinza Hashmi shares another reel with Indian actor Karan Wahi

The duo we didn’t know we needed! Indian television actor Karan Wahi and Pakistani diva Kinza Hashmi are taking over the internet with their “fun at work.”
After the Tera Yahan Koi Nahin actress hopped on the latest social media trend with her crew and Wahi on Instagram, social media users have been obsessed with the duo.
Adding more to their curiosity, Hashmi teased her fans by telling them to “stay tuned” for her upcoming project with the Kumkum Bhagya star.
“What’s better than having fun at work? Or make work fun?” she asked her fans while sharing a short clip from the set.
Social media users went gaga over the “unusual collaboration” between India and Pakistan and showed their anticipation for the project.
On the work front, Hashmi was recently seen in Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlatm, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, Wehemm, Hook, and Mere Ban Jao.
Wahi, on the other hand, was recently seen in Hundred, Home Dancer, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2, Daawat-e-Ishq, Have You Met You, and Hate Story 4.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 26, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|309
|312
|Euro
|EUR
|328
|331
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379
|382.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.9
|84.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|81.9
|82.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.17
|770.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.74
|41.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.58
|41.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.58
|941.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.92
|63.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.8
|181.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.58
|26.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.31
|749.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.28
|78.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.91
|27.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.76
|321.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.37
|8.52
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,910.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs185,083 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,873.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Karachi
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Quetta
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Attock
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Multan
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,517
