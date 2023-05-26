Kinza Hashmi shares another reel with Indian actor Karan Wahi

The duo we didn’t know we needed! Indian television actor Karan Wahi and Pakistani diva Kinza Hashmi are taking over the internet with their “fun at work.”

After the Tera Yahan Koi Nahin actress hopped on the latest social media trend with her crew and Wahi on Instagram, social media users have been obsessed with the duo.

Adding more to their curiosity, Hashmi teased her fans by telling them to “stay tuned” for her upcoming project with the Kumkum Bhagya star.

“What’s better than having fun at work? Or make work fun?” she asked her fans while sharing a short clip from the set.

Social media users went gaga over the “unusual collaboration” between India and Pakistan and showed their anticipation for the project.

On the work front, Hashmi was recently seen in Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlatm, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, Wehemm, Hook, and Mere Ban Jao.

Wahi, on the other hand, was recently seen in Hundred, Home Dancer, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2, Daawat-e-Ishq, Have You Met You, and Hate Story 4.