Sara Taseer calls Iffat Omar 'C grade has been model' in virtual spat

Sara Taseer, the daughter of former governer of Punjab Salmaan Taseer, found herself engaged in a virtual spat with Pakistani actress Iffat Omar over the situation facing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Chairman Imran Khan.
Taseer, who is a staunch supporter of PTI, shaed her concern for Khan and his safety suggesting that he should “pack up and leave”. Meanwhile, the model-turned-actor had a quirky remark for Taseer but all did not go as Omar had planned and it backfired.
Taseer tweeted, “My humble advice to #ImranKhanPTI Please pack your bags and leave. A dead man is good to no one. Nobody can save Pakistan economically right now. Let the lightening fall on their head, let them drown in their droppings and then come back with with renewed vigour. Please leave Khan Saheb”
My humble advice to @ImranKhanPTI Please pack your bags and leave #Pakistan . A dead man is good to no one (re @SalmaanTaseer)
Nobody can save Pakistan economically right now. Let the lightening fall on their head, let them drown in their droppings and then come back with…— Sara Taseer (@sarataseer) May 23, 2023
In response, the Gul-e-Rana Ki Bhawajain actress tweeted, “listen to her please Khan Sahib” followed by a laughing emoji.
listen to her please Khan Sahib???????? https://t.co/3IyPkUPFPH— Iffat Omar Official (@OmarIffat) May 24, 2023
Continuing the war of words, Taseer replied, “Someone get this C grade “has been” model off my case. May the excessive lip filler causing her mouth to look like a giant balloon help her to float off into the sunset, far away from civilised society where she doesn’t belong.”
Someone get this C grade “has been” model @OmarIffat off my case.
May the excessive lip filler causing her mouth to look like a giant balloon help her to float off into the sunset, far away from civilised society where she doesn’t belong. https://t.co/aVkAa9NE5E— Sara Taseer (@sarataseer) May 24, 2023
Omar is known for her problematic remarks on different topics from politics to fashion, and has previously been in similar circumstances.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 27, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,550 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|lPKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
