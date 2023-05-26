Sara Taseer calls Iffat Omar 'C grade has been model' in virtual spat

Sara Taseer, the daughter of former governer of Punjab Salmaan Taseer, found herself engaged in a virtual spat with Pakistani actress Iffat Omar over the situation facing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Chairman Imran Khan.

Taseer, who is a staunch supporter of PTI, shaed her concern for Khan and his safety suggesting that he should “pack up and leave”. Meanwhile, the model-turned-actor had a quirky remark for Taseer but all did not go as Omar had planned and it backfired.

Taseer tweeted, “My humble advice to #ImranKhanPTI Please pack your bags and leave. A dead man is good to no one. Nobody can save Pakistan economically right now. Let the lightening fall on their head, let them drown in their droppings and then come back with with renewed vigour. Please leave Khan Saheb”

My humble advice to @ImranKhanPTI Please pack your bags and leave #Pakistan . A dead man is good to no one (re @SalmaanTaseer) Nobody can save Pakistan economically right now. Let the lightening fall on their head, let them drown in their droppings and then come back with… — Sara Taseer (@sarataseer) May 23, 2023

In response, the Gul-e-Rana Ki Bhawajain actress tweeted, “listen to her please Khan Sahib” followed by a laughing emoji.

listen to her please Khan Sahib???????? https://t.co/3IyPkUPFPH — Iffat Omar Official (@OmarIffat) May 24, 2023

Continuing the war of words, Taseer replied, “Someone get this C grade “has been” model off my case. May the excessive lip filler causing her mouth to look like a giant balloon help her to float off into the sunset, far away from civilised society where she doesn’t belong.”

Someone get this C grade “has been” model @OmarIffat off my case. May the excessive lip filler causing her mouth to look like a giant balloon help her to float off into the sunset, far away from civilised society where she doesn’t belong. https://t.co/aVkAa9NE5E — Sara Taseer (@sarataseer) May 24, 2023

Omar is known for her problematic remarks on different topics from politics to fashion, and has previously been in similar circumstances.