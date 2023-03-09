Search

Lifestyle

Iffat Umar mesmerizes crowd with Punjabi tappa at Aurat March in Lahore

Web Desk 02:05 PM | 9 Mar, 2023
Iffat Umar mesmerizes crowd with Punjabi tappa at Aurat March in Lahore
Source: Iffat Umar (Instagram)

Iffat Omer, a popular Pakistani actress and star known for her boldness and confidence, recently made headlines after her appearance at the Aurat March in Lahore.

The outspoken host is a strong advocate for women's rights and was invited to perform Punjabi tappa at the event, leaving the crowd in awe.

Iffat is known for her fearlessness and willingness to speak out on important issues. She has been a vocal supporter of Aurat March and continues to inspire others with her powerful voice and presence. Her dance performance at the event was a testament to her talent and passion, and she left a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.

The video spread like wildfire on social media and people are having mixed reactions to the video.

As women around the world continue to raise their voices for their rights, Iffat and many other actresses in Pakistan are strong supporters of feminism and the Aurat March movement. They believe that men and women are equal and should have equal rights in all aspects of life. This fundamental principle of equality is something that guides their actions and beliefs, and Iffat's powerful performance was a testament to her dedication to this cause.

On the work front, Umar was recently seen in Aye Musht-e-Khaak, Berukhi and Mehar Posh

Ali Zafar and Iffat Omar get into a verbal spat on Twitter

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Pakistani celebrities condemn police brutality in Lahore's Zaman Park

10:01 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Women demand economic justice and rehabilitation at Aurat Azadi March in Islamabad

03:30 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Karachi reschedules this year's Aurat March

11:23 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain set dance floor on fire at Umar Mukhtar’s wedding event

01:21 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Ali Zafar and Iffat Omar get into a verbal spat on Twitter

09:06 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Nobel laureate, Booker Prize winners to grace 10th Lahore Literary Festival

12:51 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Yashma Gill flaunts her flawless Urdu poetry at live show

08:10 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –9th March 2023

08:32 AM | 9 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 9, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.2 286
Euro EUR 295.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331 334
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.02 742.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.6 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.24 907.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 194.93 196.93
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 293.21 295.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 9 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Karachi PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Islamabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Peshawar PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Quetta PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sialkot PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Attock PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujranwala PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Jehlum PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Multan PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Bahawalpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujrat PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nawabshah PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Chakwal PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Hyderabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nowshehra PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sargodha PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Faisalabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Mirpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: