Iffat Umar mesmerizes crowd with Punjabi tappa at Aurat March in Lahore

Iffat Omer, a popular Pakistani actress and star known for her boldness and confidence, recently made headlines after her appearance at the Aurat March in Lahore.

The outspoken host is a strong advocate for women's rights and was invited to perform Punjabi tappa at the event, leaving the crowd in awe.

Iffat is known for her fearlessness and willingness to speak out on important issues. She has been a vocal supporter of Aurat March and continues to inspire others with her powerful voice and presence. Her dance performance at the event was a testament to her talent and passion, and she left a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iffat Umar (@iffatomarofficial)

The video spread like wildfire on social media and people are having mixed reactions to the video.

As women around the world continue to raise their voices for their rights, Iffat and many other actresses in Pakistan are strong supporters of feminism and the Aurat March movement. They believe that men and women are equal and should have equal rights in all aspects of life. This fundamental principle of equality is something that guides their actions and beliefs, and Iffat's powerful performance was a testament to her dedication to this cause.

On the work front, Umar was recently seen in Aye Musht-e-Khaak, Berukhi and Mehar Posh.