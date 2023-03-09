LHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's speeches

LAHORE – Lahore High Court on Thursday suspended a PEMRA’s order banning local media channels from broadcasting speeches of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza announced the verdict which was reserved earlier in the day on the plea filed by a defiant politician who is facing flurry of cases.
After suspending the Pemra ban, the judge has forwarded the case to the larger bench which will hear the petition on March 13.
Earlier this week, the PTI chairman challenged the contentious orders of the media watchdog on the broadcasting of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s live and recorded speeches. In the plea, Khan’s legal counsel maintained that the ban on speech was a violation of the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution. Such restrictions led to chaos and political agitation in the county.
The mainstream media regulator banned broadcasting speeches and news conferences of the populist leader, accusing him of hurling verbal attacks at the state’s institutions and promoting hate speech.
The recent ban was the third time when PEMRA banned TV channels from airing PTI chief’s speeches since he was removed from power in a no-confidence motion.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 9, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331
|334
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.5
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.