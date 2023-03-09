LHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's speeches

LAHORE – Lahore High Court on Thursday suspended a PEMRA’s order banning local media channels from broadcasting speeches of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza announced the verdict which was reserved earlier in the day on the plea filed by a defiant politician who is facing flurry of cases.

After suspending the Pemra ban, the judge has forwarded the case to the larger bench which will hear the petition on March 13.

Earlier this week, the PTI chairman challenged the contentious orders of the media watchdog on the broadcasting of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s live and recorded speeches. In the plea, Khan’s legal counsel maintained that the ban on speech was a violation of the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution. Such restrictions led to chaos and political agitation in the county.

The mainstream media regulator banned broadcasting speeches and news conferences of the populist leader, accusing him of hurling verbal attacks at the state’s institutions and promoting hate speech.

The recent ban was the third time when PEMRA banned TV channels from airing PTI chief’s speeches since he was removed from power in a no-confidence motion.