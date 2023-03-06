PEMRA suspends ARY News license for airing Imran Khan’s speeches despite ban

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday suspended ARY News' license for broadcasting speeches of defiant Pakistani leader Imran Khan.
The order was issued under Section 10 of the country’s media watchdog Ordinance.
“Reference is invited to Prohibition Order dated 05-03-2023 wherein all the licensees were directed to refrain from airing/broadcasting/rebroadcasting of speech(s)/press talks (recorded or live) of Mr. Imran Khan on their respective TV channels with immediate effect,” the notification reads.
PEMRA maintained that ARY Communications Ltd. (ARY News) on March O5, 2023, in its news bulletin at 9:00 pm aired clips of Imran Khan's speech delivered at Zaman Park, Lahore. The news channel aired referred to content in willful defiance of the Prohibition Order.
The development comes as PEMRA banned broadcasting live or recorded speeches of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels.
The development comes as PTI chairman addressed party workers outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and said that he had never “bowed before any man or institution, and will never let you do so as well”.
Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and other activists denounced PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's speeches on electronic media. "We have always opposed measures to curb voices in the past - whether under the previous government or earlier - and we stand by our commitment to freedom of speech," the commission said on Twitter.
HRCP deplores @reportpemra's decision to ban @ImranKhanPTI's speeches on electronic media. We have always opposed measures to curb voices in the past - whether under the previous government or earlier - and we stand by our commitment to freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/T2sEiYjZf7— Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) March 5, 2023
KARACHI – After dwindling to historic low, the Pakistani rupee made a comeback on the first working day of the week and revived by Rs4.16 in the interbank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency recovered around 1.52 percent during the early hours and was quoted at 274.30, with a recovery of 4.16 against the greenback.
Last week, PKR faced huge blows amid IMF uncertainty and dropped around 6.63pc against the US dollar, settling at 278.46.
The rupee gained momentum as Pakistan received the first tranche of a $1.3 billion loan from China which help shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves.
Globally, the greenback made an uncertain start to the week as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,100 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Karachi
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Islamabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Peshawar
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Quetta
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Sialkot
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Attock
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Gujranwala
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Jehlum
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Multan
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Gujrat
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Nawabshah
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Chakwal
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Hyderabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Nowshehra
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Sargodha
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Faisalabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Mirpur
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
