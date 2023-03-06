Pakistan, US kick off counter-terrorism dialogue today to tackle common challenges

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the United States will start a counter-terrorism dialogue in Islamabad to advance developing approaches to counter common threats.

Pakistan’s side will be spearheaded by Additional Secretary (UN&ED) Syed Haider Shah while the US delegation will be led by Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson said the two-day dialogue aimed at discussing the common threat of terrorism, cooperation at multilateral fora, and countering the financing of terrorism.

The discourse would help both sides to exchange views and share experiences and to opt for best practices in the domain of counter-terrorism. Two sides will develop policy-oriented strategies regarding cooperation in critical areas such as border security and countering the financing of terrorism.

Pakistan is a major non-NATO ally as part of the War on Terrorism and is facing escalated attacks in the north and southwestern regions neighboring Afghanistan. Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and other splinter groups are on a rampage after calling off a cease-fire with Islamabad in November last year.

Militants continue to attack security forces in recent times while Pakistani armed forces are facing a fresh terror wave with full retaliation.

Last year, Washington signaled at assisting crisis his Pakistan against terror resurgence, calling the South Asian nation a partner when it came to the challenge of militancy.