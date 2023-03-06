Pakistan, US kick off counter-terrorism dialogue today to tackle common challenges

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the United States will start a counter-terrorism dialogue in Islamabad to advance developing approaches to counter common threats.
Pakistan’s side will be spearheaded by Additional Secretary (UN&ED) Syed Haider Shah while the US delegation will be led by Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg.
In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson said the two-day dialogue aimed at discussing the common threat of terrorism, cooperation at multilateral fora, and countering the financing of terrorism.
The discourse would help both sides to exchange views and share experiences and to opt for best practices in the domain of counter-terrorism. Two sides will develop policy-oriented strategies regarding cooperation in critical areas such as border security and countering the financing of terrorism.
Pakistan is a major non-NATO ally as part of the War on Terrorism and is facing escalated attacks in the north and southwestern regions neighboring Afghanistan. Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and other splinter groups are on a rampage after calling off a cease-fire with Islamabad in November last year.
Militants continue to attack security forces in recent times while Pakistani armed forces are facing a fresh terror wave with full retaliation.
Last year, Washington signaled at assisting crisis his Pakistan against terror resurgence, calling the South Asian nation a partner when it came to the challenge of militancy.
KARACHI – After dwindling to historic low, the Pakistani rupee made a comeback on the first working day of the week and revived by Rs4.16 in the interbank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency recovered around 1.52 percent during the early hours and was quoted at 274.30, with a recovery of 4.16 against the greenback.
Last week, PKR faced huge blows amid IMF uncertainty and dropped around 6.63pc against the US dollar, settling at 278.46.
The rupee gained momentum as Pakistan received the first tranche of a $1.3 billion loan from China which help shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves.
Globally, the greenback made an uncertain start to the week as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,100 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Karachi
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Islamabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Peshawar
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Quetta
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Sialkot
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Attock
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Gujranwala
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Jehlum
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Multan
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Gujrat
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Nawabshah
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Chakwal
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Hyderabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Nowshehra
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Sargodha
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Faisalabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Mirpur
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
