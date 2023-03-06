Ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar’s Whatsapp hacked amid audio leaks controversy surrounding top judges

ISLAMABAD – Amid the ongoing controversy involving audio leaks of the country's senior judges, the latest member who falls victim to an alleged data breach is the country’s former top judge Saqib Nisar.
Saqib Nisar, the former jurist who served as Chief Justice till 2019, claimed that his WhatsApp account was hacked and hasn’t been recovered.
Reports in local media quoting the former judge said that those who hacked his WhatsApp will only regret it. Known for judicial activism, Nisar hinted that his WhatsApp will likely be used for some propaganda.
Recalling his previous audio leaks, Saqib Nisar said he earlier falls victim to the data breach and his audio clips were tweaked with mal-intent.
He also takes a jibe at former premier Nawaz Sharif as his daughter continues to hurl accusations against him in fiery speeches.The former judge of country’s apex court said that those (PML-N leaders) who had been attacking the judiciary of late, once remained the ‘favorite’ of the same judiciary, adding that the deposed premier always got relief from the courts.
The recent development comes days after JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman accused Saqib Nisar and Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed of lobbying for PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
KARACHI – After dwindling to historic low, the Pakistani rupee made a comeback on the first working day of the week and revived by Rs4.16 in the interbank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency recovered around 1.52 percent during the early hours and was quoted at 274.30, with a recovery of 4.16 against the greenback.
Last week, PKR faced huge blows amid IMF uncertainty and dropped around 6.63pc against the US dollar, settling at 278.46.
The rupee gained momentum as Pakistan received the first tranche of a $1.3 billion loan from China which help shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves.
Globally, the greenback made an uncertain start to the week as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,100 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Karachi
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Islamabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Peshawar
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Quetta
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Sialkot
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Attock
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Gujranwala
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Jehlum
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Multan
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Gujrat
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Nawabshah
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Chakwal
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Hyderabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Nowshehra
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Sargodha
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Faisalabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Mirpur
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
