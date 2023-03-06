Search

Ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar’s Whatsapp hacked amid audio leaks controversy surrounding top judges

Web Desk 01:05 PM | 6 Mar, 2023
Ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar's Whatsapp hacked amid audio leaks controversy surrounding top judges
ISLAMABAD – Amid the ongoing controversy involving audio leaks of the country's senior judges, the latest member who falls victim to an alleged data breach is the country’s former top judge Saqib Nisar.

Saqib Nisar, the former jurist who served as Chief Justice till 2019, claimed that his WhatsApp account was hacked and hasn’t been recovered.

Reports in local media quoting the former judge said that those who hacked his WhatsApp will only regret it. Known for judicial activism, Nisar hinted that his WhatsApp will likely be used for some propaganda.

Recalling his previous audio leaks, Saqib Nisar said he earlier falls victim to the data breach and his audio clips were tweaked with mal-intent.

He also takes a jibe at former premier Nawaz Sharif as his daughter continues to hurl accusations against him in fiery speeches.The former judge of country’s apex court said that those (PML-N leaders) who had been attacking the judiciary of late, once remained the ‘favorite’ of the same judiciary, adding that the deposed premier always got relief from the courts.

The recent development comes days after JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman accused Saqib Nisar and Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed of lobbying for PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

