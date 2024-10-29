Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Minahil Malik Leaked Video: Rana Sharyar gives TikToker one day to reveal truth

LAHORE –  Minahil Malik’s video scandal sparked a new controversy and amid outrage, TikToker Rana Sharyar – the man seen in the viral clip – gave fellow influencer Minahil Malik ultimatum to clear air about leaked video.

Rana who shared video from account TikTok@sk777official, warned that if Minahil fails to address the issue in one day, he will reveal all evidence, including his WhatsApp messages, related to the video scandal.

The disgruntled man, who is apparently fuming for his obscene viral clip, mentioned having all evidences related to the content. He addressed Minahil directly, urging her to come forward and tell the truth.

It all started after a private video of Minahil went viral, along with several explicit pictures allegedly of her, leading to widespread online trends. Malik came forward and said videos are fake and she filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Meanwhile, fans and social media users are waiting for Minahil Malik to respond to Rana Sharyar’s ultimatum.

Mufti Qavi says Minahil Malik needs to confront her leaked videos

