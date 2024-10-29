Bushra Bibi gets blanket relief from PHC in multiple cases

ISLAMABAD – Peshawar High Court approved protective bail for Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, and barred authorities from arresting her in any case for a period of two weeks.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed led two-member bench-directed Federal Investigators to submit a report regarding the cases against Bushra within two weeks. This hearing focused on Bushra Bibi’s request for information about the various cases filed against her across different provinces.

The court also ruled that she could not be arrested in any of these cases, and that her legal counsel explained that her application sought clarification on cases registered in all four provinces, highlighting that there were none in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which led her to file the petition there.

The lawyer contended that if cases exist in other provinces, she could seek protection from Peshawar court. Justice Sahibzada Asadullah noted that the court could provide protection for cases in Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh.

Bushra Bibi was released from prison after nearly nine months, following a bail grant from the Islamabad High Court. Khan and his wife were sentenced to 14 years in January for illegally selling Toshahkhana gifts valued at over Rs140 million.

Imran Khan has faced numerous legal challenges since his ouster, including over 200 cases.