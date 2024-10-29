Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Bushra Bibi gets blanket relief from PHC in multiple cases

Bushra Bibi Gets Blanket Relief From Phc In Multiple Cases

ISLAMABAD – Peshawar High Court approved protective bail for Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, and barred authorities from arresting her in any case for a period of two weeks.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed led two-member bench-directed Federal Investigators to submit a report regarding the cases against Bushra within two weeks. This hearing focused on Bushra Bibi’s request for information about the various cases filed against her across different provinces.

The court also ruled that she could not be arrested in any of these cases, and that her legal counsel explained that her application sought clarification on cases registered in all four provinces, highlighting that there were none in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which led her to file the petition there.

The lawyer contended that if cases exist in other provinces, she could seek protection from Peshawar court. Justice Sahibzada Asadullah noted that the court could provide protection for cases in Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh.

Bushra Bibi was released from prison after nearly nine months, following a bail grant from the Islamabad High Court. Khan and his wife were sentenced to 14 years in January for illegally selling Toshahkhana gifts valued at over Rs140 million.

Imran Khan has faced numerous legal challenges since his ouster, including over 200 cases.

Where has Bushra Bibi chosen to stay after her release from jail?

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 29 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 297.4 300.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 356.85 360.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.3 75.95
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 184.94
BHD Bahrain Dinar 730.7 738.7
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.56 201.96
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 317.51 320.31
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search