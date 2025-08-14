Private Schools to take Punjab Govt to court over prolonged Summer Vacations

LAHORE – Students in Lahore, Rawalpindi and parts of Punjab are enjoying extended summer vacations, but everyone is not happy with the break as All Pakistan Private Schools and Management Association (APPSMA) slammed Punjab government for extending summer holidays by two more weeks.

Citing students’ academic losses, and limited days to cover the syllabus, private scools announced to take the matter to the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench.

The controversial decision, issued by the provincial Education Department, keeps all public and private schools closed until August 31, allowing only Classes 9 and 10 to attend. Parents and school owners are furious, describing the move as “inadequate, unfair, and disastrous for education.”

Schols administration argue that prolonged closures put children’s academic progress at risk, especially as schools in other provinces and federal institutions remain open. Schools in capital are open with physical classes being arranged, while Punjab-run schools stay closed, raising allegations of discrimination and legal overreach.

Punjab government lately opened schools for Class 9 and 10 while juniors will join them from September 1.

APPSMA is urging court to intervene immediately, demanding all schools reopen without delay. Parents, educators, and students alike are now watching closely as the matter goes to court.