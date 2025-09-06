Punjab Flood Victims to get major support on Bills and Taxes

LAHORE — Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman announced special relief on electricity bills and various taxes for families impacted by recent floods.

The announcement came during a visit to a flood victims’ camp in Chohang, where provincial minister took part in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations with affected families. During his visit, he distributed sweets and personally met with the residents to hear about their challenges.

Speaking to victims, he assured them that the government would not abandon flood-affected families and would provide full support through a comprehensive relief package. He also highlighted that teachings of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), including patience, brotherhood, and public service, inspire the government’s efforts to help those in need.

He further emphasised that all available resources would be used to address daily hardships and ensure access to essential facilities.

Residents of the camp welcomed the minister’s visit, expressing gratitude for the government’s relief efforts and support during these challenging times.