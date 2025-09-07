Pakistan Zindabad: What Defence Day Means for Us

For those of us who call ourselves Pakistani, the 6th of September isn’t just a date from a history book; it’s part of our very DNA. On this day, you can almost feel the collective spirit of our nation beating as one. We’re not simply looking back at an old war—we are recommitting to a timeless promise. It is the day we honor that unbreakable bond between the people and their military—a bond forged in sacrifice, when a young nation stared into the abyss and refused to blink.

Anyone can draw a line on a map and call it a border. You can build walls or put up fences. But what truly gives that line meaning? What transforms a piece of land into a homeland worth dying for? It’s the spirit of the people who live there. It’s that invisible energy, that shared heartbeat declaring: This is ours. This is where we belong. This is worth protecting.

Time and again, September 6th brings us back to a simple truth: Pakistan’s real strength has never been in its military hardware alone. Our power lies in unity—that unseen glue binding millions of different people into one family during a crisis. It lies in resilience—that stubborn ability to bend without breaking, to weather even the fiercest storms. And most of all, it lies in our hope—the unwavering belief that building a better home for our children is worth any sacrifice. That, more than anything else, is our true shield.

That day in 1965 became a symbol of our national character. In the darkness of the early morning, when the surprise attack was launched, our adversary made a critical mistake. They saw only a young country, and underestimated its resolve. They didn’t realize that in Pakistan, defending the homeland is not just a soldier’s duty—it is a personal creed for every citizen. They thought they were facing only an army. Instead, they collided with the unified will of an entire people—a fortress of flesh and spirit. Our soldiers, with unmatched courage, proved that our freedom is not up for debate. Their blood became one with the soil beneath us, a lasting reminder of the price we are always willing to pay for liberty.

The lesson of 1965 echoes what our founder knew instinctively: true strength comes not from shouting, but from the quiet fire of Faith, Unity, and Discipline. Wars are not won merely by counting tanks and guns. They are won by the character of a nation, by the warmth of its heart, and the strength of its belief. Look at the story of Major Aziz Bhatti. When that wave of steel surged toward the BRB Canal, he chose to become a wall. That act didn’t just save a city—it gave us one of our defining stories. He and the many heroes we lost became lighthouses for future generations, shining their light across time so our children could always stand tall, proud of the heritage they inherit.

And that fire did not die in 1965. It continues to guide us today. We saw the same spirit rise in our long battle against terrorism—our own Marqa-e-Haq, our righteous fight. Under the steady leadership of General Asim Munir, our armed forces have carried forward that legacy. In operations like Bunyanum Marsoos—meaning “a solid, impenetrable structure”—they dismantled terrorist networks with the same resolve that defined 1965. Once again, it wasn’t just the soldiers; it was the people, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them, proving the resilience of an entire nation.

This day also challenges us to see “defence” in a broader way. Of course, the soldier braving the cold of Siachen is our guardian. But so too is the teacher shaping young minds in a crowded classroom. The farmer ensuring we can feed ourselves. The doctor in a remote village. The engineer, the innovator. Each one is a soldier on a vital front. True national security rests not only on weapons, but on a strong economy, a connected society, and intellectual strength. When every citizen does their part with honesty, the nation itself becomes an unconquerable fortress.

You could feel that truth in the air this morning. The thunder of cannons rolling over Islamabad, the prayers whispered in mosques for Pakistan’s future, for our brothers and sisters in Kashmir and Palestine—these were not just ceremonies. They were reminders of a promise we all share. Our leaders honored our martyrs, as they should. But beyond the tributes, their message was clear: this mission is not confined to the past. It belongs to us now. They were calling on us to carry the story forward.

The truth is simple: no force in the world can break a nation whose people themselves are its walls, whose will to endure is powered by the memory of sacrifice. But that strength only lives on if we choose to carry it forward. Our duty now is to make sure this idea isn’t just a slogan we repeat once a year—it must become something we live by every single day. The greatest tribute we can offer our martyrs isn’t in flowers laid at a monument, but in the way we build Pakistan: strong in spirit, fair in character, open to the future, and united in justice.

The greatest honor we can give them is to be a nation united in purpose, unshakable in resolve, and confident in destiny. Pakistan’s defence is eternal, because it lives in every single heartbeat of its people.