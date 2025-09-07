Currency Rates in Pakistan – Open Market Forex Exchange of Dollar, Pound, Riyal – 7 Sept 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable mixed in the open as it traded steady against some major currencies while showing fluctuations against others.

US dollar’s current buying rate stands at Rs282.3 and selling at Rs283.1, showing little change in value. Euro stood at Rs328.5 for buying and Rs330.3 for selling, while UK pound was quoted at Rs378.8 (buying) and Rs380.8 (selling).

UAE dirham was available at Rs76.85 (buying) and Rs77.1 (selling), whereas the Saudi riyal traded at Rs75.15 (buying) and Rs75.4 (selling).