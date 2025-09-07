Currency Rates in Pakistan – Open Market Forex Exchange of Dollar, Pound, Riyal – 7 Sept 2025

Latest

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable mixed in the open as it traded steady against some major currencies while showing fluctuations against others.

US dollar’s current buying rate stands at Rs282.3 and selling at Rs283.1, showing little change in value. Euro stood at Rs328.5 for buying and Rs330.3 for selling, while UK pound was quoted at Rs378.8 (buying) and Rs380.8 (selling).

UAE dirham was available at Rs76.85 (buying) and Rs77.1 (selling), whereas the Saudi riyal traded at Rs75.15 (buying) and Rs75.4 (selling).

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.3 283.1
Euro EUR 328.5 330.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 378.8 380.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.85 77.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.15 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 184 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.4 749.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 209
China Yuan CNY 39.36 39.76
Danish Krone DKK 43.9 44.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36 36.35
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913 921
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.47 67.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.35 166.35
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.97 28.27
Omani Riyal OMR 732 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.24 77.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 222
Swedish Krona SEK 29.71 30.01
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
   
