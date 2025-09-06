‘Even My Wife Didn’t Know What I Did’: PAF Pilot opens up about destroying India’s S-400

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder added new chapter in war books, destroying India’s S-400 air defence system stationed in Adampur using hypersonic missiles, and now a PAF pilot shared intresting story, months after fierce confrontation.

In conversation with Waseem Badami, Wing Commander Hammad Ibn Masood, PAF office, credited with destroying India’s S-400 air defense system, shared never-before-heard details of the high-stakes mission.

Recalling events from early May, Wing Commander Hammad said extreme secrecy surrounding Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) retaliatory actions. Only select members of the squad and top leadership were aware of the mission details.

“Even my wife had no idea what I had done,” he said. His wife, like many Pakistanis, learned of the success through congratulatory messages about the PAF’s operation. When she asked him where he had been during the mission, Hammad kept the details under wraps, saying: “We will talk about it later.”

“میری بیگم کو نہیں پتا تھا میں کیا کر چکا ہوں۔۔۔”

ایس 400 تباہ کرنے والے ونگ کمانڈر حماد ابن مسعود کی دلچسپ گفتگو#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/pyWmGEntND — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) September 6, 2025

The officer’s revelations shed light on the PAF’s strategic planning and the discipline of its pilots in maintaining operational secrecy, even from their families.