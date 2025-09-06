Pakistan pushes for global action as Israel plans full occupation of Gaza

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan called out Israel over latest remarks about forcibly displacing Palestinians, calling it “crime against humanity” and a blatant attempt to redraw the map of the Middle East through terror and bloodshed.

In statement, Foreign Office said Tel Aviv’s forced evictions and illegal settlements were a naked violation of international law, warning that such actions exposed Tel Aviv’s “utter contempt” for human rights. “The world cannot stay silent as Palestinians are uprooted from their homeland,” it said, demanding urgent global action to hold Israel accountable.

Reasserting its unshakable backing for the Palestinian cause, Pakistan vowed unwavering support for a sovereign Palestinian state within pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its rightful capital.

At UN, Pakistan’s envoy Asim Iftikhar Ahmad tore into nations shielding Israel at the Security Council, accusing them of enabling “mass carnage” in Gaza. “Impunity has become Israel’s shield, and this Council’s silence its weapon,” he thundered.

Highlighting the devastation, Ambassador Ahmad revealed that more than 62,000 Palestinians have been slaughtered. “This is not collateral damage. It is a massacre in plain sight,” he added.

The ambassador accused Israel of carrying out an “ethnic cleansing campaign” through mass killings, starvation, forced displacement, and the systematic destruction of Palestinian land. Condemning Israel’s reported plans to seize full control of Gaza City, he warned of another impending humanitarian apocalypse that could drive nearly one million more civilians from their homes.