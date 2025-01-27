Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Family Pension For Minor Children Limited To Age 21 Clarifies Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has limited family pensions for minor children up to the age of 21. Under this policy, eligible minor children will receive a family pension only until they turn 21 years old.

The Ministry of Finance has issued a clarification through an office memorandum stating that this policy will apply from September 10, 2024, and will affect pensioners eligible for regular family pensions.

According to the Ministry of Finance, minor children will receive the family pension as per the eligibility and preference criteria outlined in the office memorandum issued on October 23, 2023.

If a minor child reaches adulthood during this period, they will no longer qualify for the family pension. However, if the pension-receiving wife passes away, another eligible family member will become entitled to the family pension.

In case of the wife’s death, the second eligible family member can receive the pension for a period of 10 years or for the remaining duration of the 10-year term. The duration of the family pension will be limited to 10 years after the wife’s death or disqualification.

