Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Neelam Muneer announces comeback to acting after marriage

Neelam Muneer Announces Comeback To Acting After Marriage

Recently married in the UAE, actress Neelam Muneer is now set to resume her career in the entertainment industry.

Taking to Instagram, Neelam shared a new photo, expressing gratitude to fans for their wedding wishes and announcing her readiness to work again.

After temporarily stepping back from the industry for her wedding, Neelam is now preparing for a comeback. She wrote, “After spending a wonderful time, I’m back with a new mindset and excitement to work again.”

She acknowledged the immense love she received through her acting career and expressed a desire to enhance that bond further.

Neelam also thanked her fans, family, friends from the industry, and social media influencers for their support.

Neelam tied the knot with Muhammad Rashid, a Pakistani residing in the UAE, in a love marriage held in Dubai. Her husband serves as an officer in the Crime Investigation Department of Dubai Police.

Neelam Munir delights fans with stunning Bridal Shower Photoshoot

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 27 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.7 281.4
Euro EUR 291.5 294.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 177.25 179.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupe INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.14 62.74
New Zealand NZD 155.78 157.78
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.78 76.48
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.2
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search