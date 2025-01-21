Neelam Munir delights fans with stunning Bridal Shower Photoshoot

DUBAI – Pakistani actress and model Neelam Munir delighted her fans by sharing striking pictures from her bridal shower photoshoot.

The Dil Mom Ka Diya star, who recently tied the knot with Muhammad Rashid in private ceremony in UAE, shared breathtaking pictures on her social media, showcasing her radiant bridal glow.

The pictures show 32-year-old in her bridal shower look, exuding elegance and charm. She also shared a special moment with her mother, making the images even more emotional for her followers, who showed love online.

The beautiful bridal shower photos have captured the hearts of fans, offering a glimpse into the joyful and intimate moments leading up to her wedding.

Neelam Muneer’s wedding also sparked public curiosity, with details about her husband, Muhammad Rashid, emerging online. The actor’s husband works for Dubai Police.