Trump skeptical of Gaza Ceasefire’s future amid release of hostages

WASHINGTON – The new US President Donald Trump raised concerns about sustainability of the Gaza ceasefire deal, and it made headlines across the globe.

In his media interaction, Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about whether the agreement between Israel and Hamas would hold, saying, “I’m not confident”

Being skeptical of the ceasefire’s future, Trump noted that Palestine’s resistance group had been dented by ongoing conflict, which began after the October 7, 2023 attack on Tel Aviv. He termed Gaza a massive demolition site but suggested the region could be rebuilt into a fantastic location.

The statement shocked most of the people as ceasefire sent positive message of peace after 15 months of bloodshed. Under latest development, both sides are exchanging hostages and prisoners.

While advocating for ceasefire, Trump reiterated his strong support for Israel, which has been a cornerstone of his foreign policy. In one of his first actions as president, Trump reversed sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank, imposed by the Biden administration in response to attacks on Palestinians.