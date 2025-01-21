Punjab declares kite flying a non-bailable offence

LAHORE – The Punjab Assembly has passed a bill imposing a complete ban on kite flying, with strict penalties for violations.

The amended Kite Flying Prohibition Act 2024 has been approved in Punjab, which declares kite flying a non-bailable offense. Violators will face imprisonment from three to seven years.

According to the amended Act 2024, fines ranging from Rs500,000 to Rs5 million will be imposed for the production, sale, and transportation of kites, metal wires, nylon threads, and sharp-edged manjha used for kite flying.

Those caught flying kites will face imprisonment from 3 to 5 years or a fine of up to Rs2 million, or both. Kite makers and transporters will face imprisonment from 5 to 7 years or a fine of up to Rs5 million, or both.

Children involved in kite flying will be fined Rs50,000 for the first offense and Rs1 million for the second offense.

The kite flying has caused the loss of several valuable lives, and in order to protect them, the law for a complete ban on kite flying has been passed.