CJCSC Gen Nadeem, three Service Chiefs appreciate ISI’s efforts for national security
Web Desk
07:21 PM | 16 Jun, 2020
CJCSC Gen Nadeem, three Service Chiefs appreciate ISI’s efforts for national security
Share

RAWALPINDI – Top military leadership of Pakistan hailed tireless efforts of country’s premier spy agency for national security, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

The ISPR in couple of tweets said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited ISI headquarters in Islamabad.

DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the CJCSC and Services Chiefs.

Comprehensive briefing was given to military leadership on regional security issues with special focus on situation of LOC and Occupied Kashmir.

CJCSC and Services Chiefs appreciated tireless efforts of ISI for national security and expressed satisfaction over professional preparedness.

More From This Category
Smart lockdown: Two sectors of Islamabad to be ...
01:59 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
Pakistan TV show host, Tariq Aziz passes away in ...
01:22 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
Balochistan extends smart lockdown for further 15 ...
01:05 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
PM Imran meets MQM delegation, PTI MPAs in ...
12:25 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
Two AJK cabinet members’ COVID-19 test returned ...
11:27 AM | 17 Jun, 2020
Pakistan will consider using Dexamethasone to ...
11:12 AM | 17 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The 2021 Oscars are delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic
01:59 PM | 17 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr