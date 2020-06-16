CJCSC Gen Nadeem, three Service Chiefs appreciate ISI’s efforts for national security

RAWALPINDI – Top military leadership of Pakistan hailed tireless efforts of country’s premier spy agency for national security, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

The ISPR in couple of tweets said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited ISI headquarters in Islamabad.

DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the CJCSC and Services Chiefs.

Comprehensive briefing was given to military leadership on regional security issues with special focus on situation of LOC and Occupied Kashmir.

CJCSC and Services Chiefs appreciated tireless efforts of ISI for national security and expressed satisfaction over professional preparedness.