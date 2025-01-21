PAF contingent reaches Saudi Arabia for ‘Spears of Victory-2025’ aerial combat exercise

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent comprising JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets alongside dedicated air and ground crew has landed at King Abdul Aziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the contingent will participate in a Multi National Aerial Combat Exercise “Spears of Victory-2025”.

For this International deployment, PAF fighters flew non-stop from home base in Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, carrying out inflight Air-to-Air refuelling; showcasing long range employment capabilities of JF-17 Block-III Aircraft.

“During the conduct of the exercise, PAF pilots flying AESA & Extended Range BVR Equipped JF-17 Thunder will be pitched against participating Air Forces equipped with a wide variety of sophisticated Combat Aircraft. The exercise is witnessing participation of fighter jets and Combat support elements from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bahrain, France, Greece, Qatar, UAE, UK and USA,” read official press release.

Royal Saudi Air Force is holding the fifth cycle of the exercise, which provides an excellent opportunity to bolster interoperability within the participating Air Forces in the back drop of technological advancement, increasing complexity in Airpower application & shared aerial defence challenges.

Participation of Pakistan Air Force contingent in the exercise not only highlights PAF’s commitment to regional & international cooperation but also underscores its capabilities and prowess to operate in diverse and challenging environments amongst contemporary air forces.