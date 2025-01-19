Israel pulls back forces in Rafah as Gaza ceasefire starts today after 460 days of bloodshed

JERUSALEM – Israeli armed forces have started gradual withdrawal of troops from Gaza after reaching a cease-fire deal with the resistance group Hamas, in what is said to be the end of bloody war that killed nearly 47,000 victims and left the region in ruins.

Reports in international media said IDF started their withdrawal from Gaza’s Rafah area, moving towards Philadelphi corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, as ceasefire agreement is set to take effect today.

The multi-phase ceasefire will start on Sunday, with the first phase lasting six weeks. As part of the deal, nearly three dozen hostages will be released in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including those convicted of attacks that killed dozens of Israelis.

Hostage releases will done every 7 days, with four more female hostages set to be freed after a week. During the first phase, Tel Aviv will also pull back troops from some positions in Gaza, while displaced Palestinians from northern Gaza will be allowed to return home.

The ceasefire agreement is said to be a significant step towards ending the devastating war, though the post-war future of Gaza remains uncertain. Rebuilding efforts are expected to require substantial financial resources and time.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also warned that the jewish nation is prepared to resume military action against Hamas if the ongoing ceasefire talks fail. Netanyahu emphasized that the ceasefire is temporary, with his forces reserving the right to resume strikes.

Despite the ceasefire deal, Israeli airstrikes continued, with over 120 Palestinians killed in the strikes since the agreement was announced. Protests erupted in Israel demanding the government ensure the release of more hostages, while concerns remain over the terms of the agreement.