Imran Khan’s fresh sentence fuels ‘political rift’ between Pakistan, Donald Trump’s allies: UK Media

WASHINGTON – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s conviction in £190 million corruption case created diplomatic firestorm, as allies of US President elect Donald Trump demanded release of cricketer-turned-politician, who remained in jail for 1.5 years, The Telegraph reported.

A report shared in a British publication said Khan, 72, got lengthy jail time in high-profile £190 million corruption case, intensifying a growing rift with senior figures in Donald Trump administration. It said the verdict raised tensions ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump, whose allies, including Richard Grenell and Matt Gaetz, have been pushing for release of PTI founder.

Richard Grenell, who will take the coveted role of Trump’s special envoy for missions, and Gaetz, a former candidate for Attorney General, have both voiced strong support for the embattled Pakistani leader.

The report said fresh sentence in Al Qadir Trust case created more rift between incumbent authorities and Trump’s aides, who have openly criticized the Pakistani government for its handling of the case. With Khan already facing multiple legal battles since his ouster from PM office, the latest ruling has sparked protests from his supporters and party leaders.

Trump’s aide support for opposition protests in Pakistan drawn mixed reactions. Some see it as publicity-seeking, while others warn it could have more consequences.

After blaming US of his ouster, Imran Khan earlier took U-Turn to rebuild ties with Washington, putting behind his previous accusations that Washington was behind his removal from office in April 2022.