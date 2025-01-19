Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Imran Khan’s fresh sentence fuels ‘political rift’ between Pakistan, Donald Trump’s allies: UK Media

WASHINGTON – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s conviction in £190 million corruption case created diplomatic firestorm, as allies of US President elect Donald Trump demanded release of cricketer-turned-politician, who remained in jail for 1.5 years, The Telegraph reported.

A report shared in a British publication said Khan, 72, got lengthy jail time in high-profile £190 million corruption case, intensifying a growing rift with senior figures in Donald Trump administration. It said the verdict raised tensions ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump, whose allies, including Richard Grenell and Matt Gaetz, have been pushing for release of PTI founder.

Richard Grenell, who will take the coveted role of Trump’s special envoy for missions, and Gaetz, a former candidate for Attorney General, have both voiced strong support for the embattled Pakistani leader.

The report said fresh sentence in Al Qadir Trust case created more rift between incumbent authorities and Trump’s aides, who have openly criticized the Pakistani government for its handling of the case. With Khan already facing multiple legal battles since his ouster from PM office, the latest ruling has sparked protests from his supporters and party leaders.

Trump’s aide support for opposition protests in Pakistan drawn mixed reactions. Some see it as publicity-seeking, while others warn it could have more consequences.

After blaming US of his ouster, Imran Khan earlier took U-Turn to rebuild ties with Washington, putting behind his previous accusations that Washington was behind his removal from office in April 2022.

Imran Khan takes ‘U-turn’ over US conspiracy, says he no longer blames Washington for his ouster

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 19 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 280.2
EUR Euro 288 290.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342 345.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
AUD Australian Dollar 174.25 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.1 747.1
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 37.97 38.37
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.13 3.22
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.29 61.89
NZD New Zealand $ 154.23 156.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.25 24.55
OMR Omani Riyal 723.4 731.9
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.64 24.94
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 7.86 8.01
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search