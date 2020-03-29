PAF aircraft carrying medical equipment from China arrives Pakistan
Associated Press of Pakistan
04:52 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
PAF aircraft carrying medical equipment from China arrives Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD - The Air Transport fleet of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has been assigned the onerous responsibility to Airlift medical equipment and relief goods from the People’s Republic of China to help fight COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

In this regard, a PAF IL- 78 aircraft laden with 14 tonnes of cargo comprising ventilators, N95 masks, and protective gear landed at PAF Base Nur Khan early in the morning on Sunday, a PAF press release said.

“This is one of the many relief flights undertaken by PAF in the past couple of months. These sorties also include the ones flown to COVID hit the Chinese City of Wuhan, earlier this year.”

During these relief sorties, tonnes of medical supplies were airlifted by PAF aircraft.

