Daska by-polls – ECP to appoint new staff on 20 polling stations
LAHORE – Re-election in the entire NA-75 Daska constituency are set to be held on March 18 after the results February 19 by-polls were declared null and void by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over suspicion of rigging.
The Commission had issued the ruling for fresh polling after presiding officers of 20 polling stations went missing after the voting and they submitted the results after the delay of 14 hours.
"Incidents of murders, firing and injuries, poor law and order situation in the Daska constituency and other circumstances made the process of results doubtful/unascertainable,” the ECP order said.
Now, it has been decided that staff for the 20 polling station will be appointed from the department of education while the remaining 340 polling stations will have the same staff appointed on February 19.
The staff of polling station number 348 will also be changed.
