ECP seeks call records of 20 ‘missing presiding officers’ of NA-75 Daska by-elections

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked for the call data record of 20 presiding officers who were ‘missing’ with ballots bags during NA-75 Daska by-polls.

To investigate further, ECP has approached the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and asked the government for a decision on whether or not it should provide the required information.

Every public office holder is bound by the Constitution and the law to follow ECP orders with regard to its duty of holding free and fair elections.

According to the sources, the government officials have expressed uneasiness about the latest decision of the ECP.

On the other hand, ECP has decided to refer the trial of the 20 presiding officers to a session court for their alleged involvement in the rigging.

Earlier, ECP informed that Punjab's chief secretary didn’t respond on the matter as he was contacted multiple times. The Punjab IG, the commissioner, and RPO Gujranwala, the concerned deputy commissioner, and DPO were also contacted by the authorities but nobody responds to the matter.