Lucknow-bound Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi after passenger dies mid-flight
Web Desk
10:28 AM | 2 Mar, 2021
Lucknow-bound Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi after passenger dies mid-flight
Share

KARACHI –An Indian airplane made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport of Sindh capital after a man passed away mid-flight due to cardiac arrest.

The pilot of flight 6E 1412 had to force the plane at 5 am to make an emergency landing to deal with the situation at hand. He sought permission from the Air Traffic Controller and later was allowed to land.

The passenger passed away before getting first aid after the landing, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources said Tuesday.

New Delhi-bound Indian plane makes emergency ... 09:32 AM | 18 Nov, 2020

KARACHI – A private Indian airline jet has made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in ...

Flight 6E 1412 departed at 8.36 am to its destination after ensuring important measures.

Earlier, an air ambulance had made a technical landing at Islamabad International Airport after departing from Kolkata to Azerbaijan.

Pakistani hackers hack into Indian planes, force ... 09:26 AM | 4 Oct, 2016

NEW DELHI – While India is busy in staging ‘surgical strike’ drama, Pakistani tech experts are up to some real ...

More From This Category
ECP to conduct Senate polls through secret ballot
11:25 AM | 2 Mar, 2021
First Lady Bushra Bibi believes that 'behind ...
11:00 AM | 2 Mar, 2021
ECP seeks call records of 20 ‘missing presiding ...
09:35 AM | 2 Mar, 2021
Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi visits Panahgah ...
08:55 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Pakistan's top commander visits logistics ...
08:32 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
APML shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture, ...
10:29 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Jung addresses divorce rumours and why she isn’t living with her husband
10:52 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr