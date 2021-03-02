ECP to conduct Senate polls through secret ballot

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday decided to conduct the Senate elections through a secret ballot.

The commission while announcing the final verdict clarified that the polls will follow the old way due to a shortage of time for preparations.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting following the top court opinion and decided to implement it in letter and spirit.

A statement issued by the ECP stated the Commission is taking all possible steps and measures to fulfill its constitutional duty to check that corrupt practices in the Senate Elections are guarded against.

ECP has decided that due to shortage of time, the scheduled polls on 3rd March 2021 will be conducted as provided in the Constitution and Law as per past practice, the statement further added.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that elections for the upper house of parliament have to be conducted through secret ballot as required under the Constitution of Pakistan.

The four-to-one majority opinion on a presidential reference was interpreted by both the government and the opposition in their favour. However, Justice Yahya Afridi in his minority opinion held that the presidential reference was not a point of law and be rejected.