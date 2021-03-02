Pakistan and China to commence celebrations to commemorate 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD – The celebrations of the 70th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties between Pakistan and China are in full swing as ‘iron brothers’ complete 70 years of Diplomatic Ties. The series of events starts today (Tuesday).

Both sides are planning more than a hundred activities to celebrate the 70 years long diplomatic relations.

Exchanges of high-level delegations, cultural exhibitions, photography exhibitions, fashion events, and publication of books will take place during the celebrations.

2021 marks completion of 70 yrs of establishment of ????????????????diplomatic ties.A virtual ceremony will be held tomorrow simultaneously in #Islamabad & #Beijing to mark commencement of celebrations. FM @SMQureshiPTI & FM Wang Yi will lead respective sides.@MFA_China#Celebrating7decades pic.twitter.com/BHaBLZdCqB — Spokesperson ???????? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 1, 2021

A virtual ceremony will be held in the federal capital of both countries to mark this date. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Mr. Wang Yi will lead the ceremony on their respective sides.

Speaking about the commemoration, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moinul Haq mentioned this year is a special year for both countries. I hope that this year can mark a new chapter in our relationship. He also wished a happy Chinese New year and extended greetings in advance to the people of China.

It is to be noted that diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China were established on May 21, 1951.