PM Imran felicitates Chinese President for ‘eradicating extreme poverty’ from China

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping for the momentous achievement of wiping out extreme poverty in their country.

The premier took to Twitter and wrote I want to congratulate President Xi Jinping and the Chinese govt for the momentous achievement of eradicating extreme poverty in their country.

For developing countries like Pakistan there are lessons to be learnt. With determination and commitment we can do the same for our people. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 28, 2021

The premier added that it is the first time that 750 million people have been taken out of extreme poverty in a span of 35 years.

China executes high ranking official sentenced ... 09:20 PM | 29 Jan, 2021 BEIJING – China has executed a top assets banker, three weeks after he was sentenced to death for taking ...

Khan underscored that China's success is a lesson for "developing countries like Pakistan". He believes that with "determination and commitment" Pakistan can also achieve the "same" for its people.

Earlier on Feb 25, China celebrates the end of extreme poverty. The ruling Communist Party is celebrating the official end of extreme poverty in China with a propaganda campaign that praises President Xi Jinping’s role, part of efforts to cement his image as a history-making leader who is reclaiming his country’s rightful place as a global power.