PM Imran felicitates Chinese President for ‘eradicating extreme poverty’ from China
Web Desk
01:02 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
PM Imran felicitates Chinese President for ‘eradicating extreme poverty’ from China
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping for the momentous achievement of wiping out extreme poverty in their country.

The premier took to Twitter and wrote I want to congratulate President Xi Jinping and the Chinese govt for the momentous achievement of eradicating extreme poverty in their country.

The premier added that it is the first time that 750 million people have been taken out of extreme poverty in a span of 35 years.

China executes high ranking official sentenced ... 09:20 PM | 29 Jan, 2021

BEIJING – China has executed a top assets banker, three weeks after he was sentenced to death for taking ...

Khan underscored that China's success is a lesson for "developing countries like Pakistan". He believes that with "determination and commitment" Pakistan can also achieve the "same" for its people.

Earlier on Feb 25, China celebrates the end of extreme poverty. The ruling Communist Party is celebrating the official end of extreme poverty in China with a propaganda campaign that praises President Xi Jinping’s role, part of efforts to cement his image as a history-making leader who is reclaiming his country’s rightful place as a global power.

Pakistan to get help from China for agricultural ... 08:44 PM | 29 Jan, 2021

SAHIWAL – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that Pakistan would get assistance from China in its efforts ...

More From This Category
Son of Pakistani Governor elected as first Muslim ...
01:35 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Ejaz Durrani, ex-husband of Madam Noor Jehan, ...
01:30 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
SHC declares PPP’s Palwasha Khan eligible to ...
12:45 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Karachi court issues non-bailable arrest warrants ...
12:15 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Mirpur goes into lockdown amid alarming spike in ...
11:05 AM | 1 Mar, 2021
Senate elections: SC announces decision to ...
09:30 AM | 1 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ejaz Durrani, ex-husband of Madam Noor Jehan, passes away in Lahore
01:30 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr