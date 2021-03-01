Ejaz Durrani, ex-husband of Madam Noor Jehan, passes away in Lahore
The late actor, who ruled Pakistani cinema for good 50 years, had separated with the legendary singer in 1971
Share
The husband of late Madam Noor Jehan, Ejaz Durrani, has passed away in Lahore.
The first hero of Pakistani cinema who had a diamond jubilee film to his credit had been suffering from a long illness.
After Durrani’s funeral prayers, Zuhr prayers will be offered in Garden Town, Lahore.
Born in 1935 in a village near Jalalpur Jattan, the legendary actor worked in more than 150 films. Initially, he was introduced as a supporting actor in director Manshi Dal’s film ‘Hamida’ but with years he established himself as a leading actor.
Apart from being a successful box office actor, Durrani has an impressive resume as a successful distributor. Moreover, he was praised for his expertise in the art of filmmaking.
View this post on Instagram
Producing films like Dosti, Heer Ranjha and Shola are to his credit as a filmmaker.
Durrani married the Queen of Melody Noor Jehan in 1959, though they separated in 1971. They have three daughters together - Hina Durrani, Nazia Ejaz Khan and Mina Hasan.
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the demise of the actor and offered condolences to the bereaved family.
A popular personality back in the day, Durrani was an asset to the Pakistani film industry and his services for the development of the film industry could not be forgotten.
Pakistani celebs pay tribute to Noor Jehan on ... 02:57 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
The 20th death anniversary of legendary vocalist and actress Malika-e-Tarannum, Noor Jehan, was observed on December ...
- UBL posts strong Profits of over Rs34 billion in 202002:40 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Sensational Saim seals Sind Amateur Golf title02:20 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- IPC team annexes Challenge Cup title01:59 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Son of Pakistani Governor elected as first Muslim leader of Scottish ...01:35 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2021 – BN Polo bag historic trophy01:32 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Alhamra events resume with a grand-scale singing contest as COVID-19 ...06:19 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Osman Khalid Butt takes to social media after 'wedding' pics with ...05:41 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021