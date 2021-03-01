Ejaz Durrani, ex-husband of Madam Noor Jehan, passes away in Lahore

The late actor, who ruled Pakistani cinema for good 50 years, had separated with the legendary singer in 1971
Web Desk
01:30 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
The husband of late Madam Noor Jehan, Ejaz Durrani, has passed away in Lahore.

The first hero of Pakistani cinema who had a diamond jubilee film to his credit had been suffering from a long illness.

After Durrani’s funeral prayers, Zuhr prayers will be offered in Garden Town, Lahore.

Born in 1935 in a village near Jalalpur Jattan, the legendary actor worked in more than 150 films. Initially, he was introduced as a supporting actor in director Manshi Dal’s film ‘Hamida’ but with years he established himself as a leading actor.

Apart from being a successful box office actor, Durrani has an impressive resume as a successful distributor. Moreover, he was praised for his expertise in the art of filmmaking.

Producing films like Dosti, Heer Ranjha and Shola are to his credit as a filmmaker.

Durrani married the Queen of Melody Noor Jehan in 1959, though they separated in 1971. They have three daughters together - Hina Durrani, Nazia Ejaz Khan and Mina Hasan.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the demise of the actor and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

A popular personality back in the day, Durrani was an asset to the Pakistani film industry and his services for the development of the film industry could not be forgotten.

