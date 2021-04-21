Salman Khan’s new film Radhe to be released on Eid

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan Wednesday announced that his much-awaited film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be released this Eid on May 13.

Sharing the poster of his action movie, Khan said that the trailer of the film will be released on Thursday (April 22).

He captioned the post as, “Toh milte hain kal...#RadheTrailerOutTomorrow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Besides Salman Khan, the Teray Naam actor, the upcoming movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani.