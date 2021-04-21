Pakistan’s Department of Explosive officers dismissed for neglecting safety protocols, illegal licences

ISLAMABAD – Petroleum Division on Wednesday dismissed two officials of Department of Explosive (DoE) from the service over various reasons including neglecting public safety and standard protocol.

The division that works under the Ministry of Energy in a tweet said that the officials have been dismissed over “illegal grant of licenses to several oil terminals, abuse of office & misstating facts, disregarding public safety and standard protocol of safety measures in issuing licenses”.

Mohammad Mubeen Ahmed and Raj Kammar have been dismissed over the misconducted. Both officials have a right to challenge the decision before appellate authority within 30 days.

1. Petroleum division has dismissed two officials of Department of Explosive (DoE) from the service over illegal grant of licenses to several oil terminals, abuse of office & misstating facts,disregarding public safety and standard protocol of safety measures in issuing licenses pic.twitter.com/KX9x6tnjCb — Petroleum Division, Ministry of Energy (@Official_PetDiv) April 21, 2021

Furthermore, Secretary Petroleum Division has formed a committee headed by Sr. Joint Secretary Sajid Qazi to probe the allegations of kickbacks of award of licenses for oil terminals and violating safety distances.