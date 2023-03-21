Court grants protective bail to Imran Khan in NAB cases till March 27

LAHORE – Ousted premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan reached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to get protective bail in NAB cases.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the Lahore High Court granted protective bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in NAB cases. At the outset of the hearing, Khan’s counsel maintained that PTI chairman had to appear in Islamabad in other cases, urging to grant protective bail.

Clips shared online showing the PTI chief walking with party supporters and personnel guards who escorted him using bulletproof shields in wake of life threats.

PTI chief and his Bushra Bibi decided not to appear before the National Accountability Court (NAB) in the Toshakhana case today and moved the court to challenge the National Accountability Bureau’s summon in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Fawad Chaudhry said the Toshakhana case does not fall under the jurisdiction of anti-graft watchdog, adding that a commission should be formed over this matter.

Earlier this week, NAB officials summoned the PTI chief and his wife Bushra Bibi on March 21 for interrogation in the Toshakhana case.