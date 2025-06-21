Pakistan trashes fake Indian Media reports on Ceasefire request after Border clashes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities turned down reports from Indian media which claimed that Islamabad requesteda ceasefire. Foreign Office cleared the air that ceasefire came after mediation from United States and Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Foreign Office asserted that Pakistan’s actions were solely in response to Indian aggression and that the country exercised its right to self-defence, not de-escalation on request.

Authorities labeled reports that misquoted Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar as “false and misleading.” It clarified that in all his public comments and interviews, Senator Dar had consistently maintained that Pakistan’s response was firm, measured, and entirely defensive in nature.

Rejecting narrative that Pakistan had asked for a ceasefire, Foreign Office explained that decision to accept a ceasefire was made only after diplomatic outreach from Washington and Riyadh. FO said that on the morning of May 10, 2025, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted Senator Dar, conveying India’s willingness to consider a ceasefire if Pakistan agreed to reciprocate.

Senator Dar confirmed Pakistan’s readiness during the same call. Shortly after, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal also reached out to Dar, echoing India’s position and seeking Pakistan’s formal stance. “This diplomatic exchange shows Pakistan did not initiate hostilities nor seek a ceasefire but agreed to one following international facilitation,” the FO emphasized. It added that Pakistan’s conduct throughout the episode reflected “strategic restraint and responsible diplomacy.”