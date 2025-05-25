Pak PM embarks on Tour of Iran, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan in post-ceasefire diplomacy

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on five-day official visit to Iran, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan, as part of regional diplomatic initiative aimed at strengthening ties and acknowledging support received during Pakistan’s recent standoff with India.

The premier will hold wide-ranging talks with leadership of all four countries on bilateral cooperation, regional peace, and pressing global challenges. The visit comes two weeks after a brief military confrontation between Pakistan and India ended in a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

During conflict, Tehran played key mediating role, with its foreign minister visiting both Islamabad and New Delhi to help ease tensions. PM Shehbaz is expected to personally express Pakistan’s gratitude for the diplomatic support extended by these friendly nations during the crisis.

As part of his itinerary, PM Sharif will also attend International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on May 29–30. The event will focus on the urgent impacts of climate change in glacial regions, a critical issue for countries like Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a senior diplomatic delegation is set to travel to major Western capitals to counter what Islamabad terms “Indian disinformation” in the wake of the recent escalation. The delegation, led by Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, includes senior politicians and diplomats such as Dr. Musadik Malik, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Senator Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar, Faisal Subzwari, Tehmina Janjua, and Jalil Abbas Jilani.

They are scheduled to visit London, Washington, Paris, and Brussels to brief international stakeholders on Pakistan’s perspective and highlight India’s alleged attempts to destabilize regional peace.