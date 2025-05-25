Viral Dance by Hijabi Students at Islamia University Bahawalpur sparks trolling

MULTAN – Dance clip from annual dinner of Mathematics Department students at Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has gone viral online, prompting strong reactions from social media users.

The clip surfaced online, shows a group of female students wearing hijabs and performing synchronized dance on stage in what is said to be light-hearted celebration marking the end of the academic year. However, the presence of hijabi students dancing publicly raised eyebrows.

While some defended performance as a “modest” and light form of celebration, social media users argued it clashed with the university’s conservative values.

One user commented, “Itni kya majboori thi”, while another questioned the participants’ intent, stating, “They’re not hijabis — they’re just covering their faces so they don’t go viral.” A sarcastic remark read: “Na dance a raha hai, na sharam”, mocking both the performance and its perceived impropriety.

Others raised deeper cultural concerns. “Yeh konsi mentality hai… kya hai inke dimaghon mein?” one user wrote, questioning the merging of religious symbols with public performance.

Adding to the controversy, several online commentators referenced Hassan Chishti, a YouTuber previously arrested for misogynistic content, accusing both critics and supporters of perpetuating problematic double standards toward women’s behavior in public spaces.

As the debate intensifies, the university administration has yet to release an official statement.