Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir, PAF Jets Posters on Display in Indian-Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – Another strong show of symbolic resistance as posters praising Field Marshal Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and J10 jets appeared in Srinagar, and parts of occupied Kashmir.

Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement hailed Pak Army’s Operation Bunyan un Marsoos against unprovoked aggression by Modi led government as PAF displayed remarkable restraint and strategic foresight, delivering a swift and calibrated response that neutralized threats and dealt a decisive blow to hostile military infrastructure.

The viral posters feature Pakistani flag, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and advanced J-10C fighter jets including Srinagar, and Kupwara.

Courtesy: Kashmir Media Service

The posters, plastered on walls, poles, and public structures, contain slogans praising Pakistan Armed Forces for what they describe as a “strong and professional response” to Indian military actions. The messages claim that this response, particularly involving the J-10C fighter jet allegedly downing Indian aircraft including Rafale jets, has won the admiration of the Kashmiris.

These posters are part of a broader expression of solidarity with Pakistan’s military. The captions on the posters commend the professionalism of the Pakistani armed forces and assert that they have exposed the capabilities of the Indian military.