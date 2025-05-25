Shock and outrage as Gaza Doctor loses 9 Children in Israeli attack while treating patients

JERUSALEM – Shock and grief are sweeping across Muslim world and beyond after an Israeli airstrike destroyed home of doctor in Khan Younis, killing nine of her ten children while she was treating patients at the hospital just miles away.

Dr. Alaa al-Najjar, a known doctor at Nasser Hospital, was on shift when her family home was bombed and engulfed in flames. Her children who were from infant to 12 years were buried beneath rubble, their lives cut short in an instant. Only one child, 11-year-old Adam, survived the attack but is severely injured.

Those who lost their lives are identified as Sidar, Luqman, Sadin, Reval, Ruslan, Jubran, Eve, Rakan, and Yahya. The tragic death ignited wave of mourning and fury across social media and human rights communities.

The doctor’s husband was also critically injured, suffering head trauma and chest injuries, and the Muslim world is still in a state of shock, is now by the side of her wounded husband and only surviving child.

People are sharing her story online as Dr Najjar was saving other people’s children when she lost all of her own. This is beyond tragedy. International condemnation is growing. UN officials termed the strike as part of a “sadistic pattern” and denounced it as evidence of a “new phase of genocide.”

Gaza’s second-largest city, is under heavy bombardment after Israel’s forced evacuation orders issued earlier this week. Airstrikes continue daily, reducing entire neighborhoods to rubble.

As per international reports, at least 80 people were killed in last couple of days with the total death toll in the besieged enclave since October 2023 reached near 54000, with more than 122,000 injured—figures that are rising by the hour.